BRIEF-Avalon Holdings says on March 21 Ohio 10(th)circuit court of appeals granted a stay to February 21, 2017 restart order - SEC filing

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Avalon Holdings Corp
* Avalon Holdings Corp - on March 21, 2017, Ohio 10(th)circuit court of appeals granted a stay to February 21, 2017 restart order - SEC filing
* Avalon Holdings - court stay is in effect until such time as it is revoked or until appellate court rules on merits of division's appeal of Febr 21 order
* Avalon Holdings Corp - March 21, 2017 motion to stay has caused company to cease preparations for restarting awms ž2 injection well Source text: (bit.ly/2o5MQBZ) Further company coverage:
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.