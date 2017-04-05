版本:
BRIEF-Avalonbay Communities says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $6.7 mln vs $7.3 mln

April 5 Avalonbay Communities Inc:

* CEO Timothy Naughton's 2016 total compensation was $6.7 million versus $7.3 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2nE3ZlH) Further company coverage:
