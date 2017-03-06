版本:
2017年 3月 6日

BRIEF-Avalonbay Communities sees total rental revenue for established communities for quarter ending March to increase between 3.1-3.2 pct

March 6 Avalonbay Communities Inc

* Avalonbay communities, inc. Provides first quarter 2017 operating update

* Avalonbay communities-sees total rental revenue for established communities for quarter ending march 31, to increase between 3.1% and 3.2% over prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
