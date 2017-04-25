版本:
BRIEF-Avangrid Q1 earnings per share $0.77

April 25 Avangrid Inc:

* Avangrid reports first quarter 2017 earnings results and affirms 2017 earnings outlook

* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $2.10 to $2.35

* Q1 earnings per share $0.77

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.73 excluding items

* Qtrly operating revenues $1,758 million versus $1,670 million

* Q1 revenue view $1.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
