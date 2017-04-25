BRIEF-Avangrid Q1 earnings per share $0.77

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Avangrid Inc:
* Avangrid reports first quarter 2017 earnings results and affirms 2017 earnings outlook
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $2.10 to $2.35
* Q1 earnings per share $0.77
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.73 excluding items
* Qtrly operating revenues $1,758 million versus $1,670 million
* Q1 revenue view $1.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.