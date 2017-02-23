版本:
BRIEF-AVANTE LOGIXX INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.004

Feb 23 Avante Logixx Inc:

* AVANTE LOGIXX INC. ANNOUNCES RECORD RESULTS FOR Q3 ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016

* AVANTE LOGIXX INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.004

* AVANTE LOGIXX INC QTRLY REVENUES OF $5.8 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 48.5% OVER QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
