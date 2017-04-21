版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五 21:31 BJT

BRIEF-Avaya Holdings provides update for second fiscal quarter 2017 revenue

April 21 Avaya Holdings Corp

* Second fiscal quarter 2017 revenue is expected to be in the range of $800 million to $803 million

* Second fiscal quarter 2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $195 million to $200 million Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐