BRIEF-Avaya Holdings provides update for second fiscal quarter 2017 revenue

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 Avaya Holdings Corp
* Second fiscal quarter 2017 revenue is expected to be in the range of $800 million to $803 million
* Second fiscal quarter 2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $195 million to $200 million Further company coverage:
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022