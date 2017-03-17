版本:
BRIEF-Avcorp extends credit facilities to US$58 million

March 17 Avcorp Industries Inc

* Avcorp extends credit facilities to us$58 million

* Avcorp industries inc - entered into an agreement to extend its existing credit facilities with its current lender to us$58 million, up from cad$21 million.

* Avcorp industries inc - anticipated that definitive loan documentation will be completed before end of q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
