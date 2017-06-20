版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 12:26 BJT

BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements

June 20 Avcorp Industries Inc:

* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements

* Says board of directors and management confirm that they are working to complete annual and interim filings

* Company is not able to file its annual and interim filings because its audit is not yet complete Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐