BRIEF-Avenue Therapeutics sees IPO priced between $5-$7/shr

June 23 Avenue Therapeutics Inc:
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of
common stock to be priced between $5 and $7 per share - SEC
filing
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc says estimate net proceeds from
sale of shares of common stock in IPO will be about $30.0
million
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc plans to use about $16 million of
IPO proceeds to fund continued clinical research, development
initiatives in connection with IV Tramadol
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc plans to use about $6 million of
IPO proceeds to pay off debts to Fortress and NSC
Source text: (bit.ly/2tVHOer)
Further company coverage: