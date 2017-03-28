版本:
BRIEF-Aveo announces pricing of $15 mln public offering of common stock

March 28 Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Aveo announces pricing of $15.0 million public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 30.0 million common shares priced at $0.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
