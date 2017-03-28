BRIEF-Aveo announces pricing of $15 mln public offering of common stock

BRIEF-BMO Financial increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to C$0.90 per share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 28 Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Aveo announces pricing of $15.0 million public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 30.0 million common shares priced at $0.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lyondellbasell announces increase to quarterly dividend and shareholder approval of new share repurchase program
* Pfizer recommends shareholders reject the below-market mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation