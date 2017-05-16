版本:
2017年 5月 16日

BRIEF-Aveo appoints Matthew Dallas chief financial officer

May 16 Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc-

* Aveo announces appointment of Matthew Dallas as chief financial officer

* Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc - Dallas succeeds Keith Ehrlich, whose retirement from company was previously announced

* Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc - appointment of Matthew Dallas as chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
