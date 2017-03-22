BRIEF-Aveo Pharmaceuticals says doubts ability to continue as a going concern - SEC filing

March 22 Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aveo Pharmaceuticals says have identified conditions and events that raise substantial doubt about ability to continue as a going concern - SEC filing

* Aveo Pharmaceuticals says "continue as a going concern, we must secure additional capital to provide us with additional liquidity"

* Aveo Pharma - believe about $23.3 million in existing cash,cash equivalents, securities at Dec. 31, 2016, could allow to fund planned operations into Q4 2017

* Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc says additional funds will be needed to extend planned operations into 2018