2017年 3月 23日

BRIEF-Aveo reports full year 2016 financial results

March 22 Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* Aveo reports full year 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Aveo Pharmaceuticals - $23.3 million in cash,cash equivalents,marketable securities as of Dec 31, 2016 could allow co to fund planned operations into q4 2017

* Qtrly loss per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
