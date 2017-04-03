版本:
BRIEF-Avery Dennison announces global radio frequency identification partnership agreement with Target Corp

April 3 Avery Dennison Corp:

* Avery Dennison announces global radio frequency identification (RFID) partnership agreement with Target Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
