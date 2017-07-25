FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Avery Dennison announces second quarter 2017 results
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
深度分析
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
中国财经
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 上午10点55分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Avery Dennison announces second quarter 2017 results

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Avery Dennison Corp

* Q2 sales $1.63 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.61 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $1.34

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Avery Dennison Corp - ‍raised FY17 guidance midpoint for reported and adjusted EPS by $0.25​

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.31

* Avery Dennison Corp says in Q2, company realized approximately $15 million in pre-tax savings from restructuring, net of transition costs

* Avery Dennison Corp - ‍company now expects 2017 reported earnings per share of $4.45 to $4.60​

* Avery Dennison Corp - excluding an estimated $0.30 per share for restructuring charges and other items, expects 2017 adjusted earnings per share of $4.75 to $4.90

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Avery Dennison Corp - in Q2, company incurred pre-tax restructuring charges of approximately $8 million, nearly all of which represents cash charges

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below