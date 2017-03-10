版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 10日 星期五 20:42 BJT

BRIEF-Avery Dennison CEO's 2016 total compensation $9.8 mln

March 10 Avery Dennison Corp:

* CEO Mitchell Butier's FY 2016 total compensation $9.8 million versus $6.6 million in fy 2015 - sec filing

* Former CEO Dean Scarborough's FY 2016 total compensation $8.3 million versus $8.6 million in fy 2015 Source text - bit.ly/2mt86nh Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐