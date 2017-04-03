版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 19:23 BJT

BRIEF-Avesoro Resources completes legal documentation required to amend existing finance facilities with Nedbank, Firstrand Bank

April 3 Avesoro Resources Inc

* Avesoro Resources Inc - completion of legal documentation required to amend existing finance facilities with Nedbank Limited and Firstrand Bank Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
