BRIEF-Avexis announces proposed public offering of common stock

June 19 Avexis Inc:

* Avexis announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Avexis Inc says intends to offer and sell, subject to market conditions, up to $200 million of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
