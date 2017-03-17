版本:
BRIEF-Avexis files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing

March 17 Avexis Inc

* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2nAZF86) Further company coverage:
