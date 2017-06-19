版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 04:47 BJT

BRIEF-Avexis Inc says expects to submit data to FDA in August 2017 timeframe for AVXS-101

June 19 Avexis Inc

* Avexis says held a type B CMC meeting with U.S. FDA to seek alignment regarding proposed GMP, commercial manufacturing process for AVXS-101 - sec filing

* Avexis-FDA requested co complete implementation of potency assay qualification plans, presenting FDA with data from appropriate production runs of AVXS-101

* Avexis Inc - expect to submit data to FDA in August 2017 timeframe for avxs-101 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rwVJH4) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐