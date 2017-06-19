BRIEF-Avexis Inc says expects to submit data to FDA in August 2017 timeframe for AVXS-101

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Avexis Inc
* Avexis says held a type B CMC meeting with U.S. FDA to seek alignment regarding proposed GMP, commercial manufacturing process for AVXS-101 - sec filing
* Avexis-FDA requested co complete implementation of potency assay qualification plans, presenting FDA with data from appropriate production runs of AVXS-101
* Avexis Inc - expect to submit data to FDA in August 2017 timeframe for avxs-101 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rwVJH4) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.