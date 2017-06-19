版本:
BRIEF-Aviall extends relationship with Pratt & Whitney Canada

June 19 Boeing Co

* Aviall extends relationship with Pratt & Whitney Canada through new PW980 auxiliary power unit spare parts distribution agreement

* Boeing - unit entering into agreement, under which Aviall is responsible for distributing new PW980 auxiliary power unit spare parts to engine customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
