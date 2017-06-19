版本:
BRIEF-Aviall signs multi-year consumables and expendables parts supply chain program agreement with Etihad Airways Engineering

June 19 Boeing Co:

* Aviall signs multi-year consumables and expendables parts supply chain program agreement with etihad airways engineering

* Boeing - from July 1, Aviall will be part of Boeing Global Services

* Boeing - deal expands Aviall's offerings to include full supply chain spectrum support Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
