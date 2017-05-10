BRIEF-Aviat Networks announces Q3 revenue $58.7 million

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Aviat Networks Inc
* Aviat Networks announces third quarter of fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.08 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $242 million to $247 million
* Q3 revenue fell 2.9 percent to $58.7 million
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $57 million to $62 million
* Aviat Networks Inc says company expects to post positive adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2017, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $11.5 million in fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit