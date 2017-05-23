版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 23日 星期二 23:49 BJT

BRIEF-AVIAT NETWORKS AWARDED A NEW PROJECT WORTH IN EXCESS OF $2 MLN IN MIDDLE EAST

May 23 Aviat Networks Inc

* AVIAT NETWORKS INC- AWARDED A NEW PROJECT WORTH IN EXCESS OF $2 MILLION WITH A "LARGE COUNTRY-WIDE DEFENSE AGENCY" IN MIDDLE EAST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐