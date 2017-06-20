版本:
BRIEF-Aviation Capital signs launch order for 20 Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft

June 20 Aviation Capital Group Corp

* Aviation Capital Group signs launch order for 20 Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft

* Aviation Capital Group - it has signed an order with Boeing for 20 737 MAX 10 aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
