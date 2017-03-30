版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 05:57 BJT

BRIEF-Avid announces nomination of John Wallace to stand for election to its board

March 30 Avid Technology Inc

* Avid announces nomination of John P. Wallace to stand for election to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
