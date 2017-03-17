版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 18日 星期六 05:38 BJT

BRIEF-Avid Technology Inc files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing

March 17 Avid Technology Inc

* Avid Technology Inc files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2niuBwr) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐