BRIEF-Avid Technology sees Q1 bookings $154-$168 million

March 23 Avid Technology Inc:

* Avid Technology announces q4 2016 results and issues q1 and fy 2017 guidance

* Q4 revenue $115.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $113.4 million

* Avid Technology Inc - sees Q1 bookings $154-$168 million

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $100 million - $110 million

* Avid Technology Inc - sees q1 adjusted ebitda $8-$14 million

* Avid Technology Inc sees 2017 revenue $405-$435 million

* Avid Technology Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.13

* Avid Technology Inc - sees FY adjusted EBITDA $45-$55 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $114.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Avid Technology - "guidance range for Q1 includes impact of commercial agreement we announced with Beijing Jetsen Technology Co on January 31, 2017"

* FY2017 revenue view $447.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly bookings were $125.3 million, down $67.8 million year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
