BRIEF-Avid Technology sees Q2 revenue $93 mln - $103 mln

May 10 Avid Technology Inc:

* Avid Technology announces Q1 2017 results and issues q2 2017 guidance

* Q1 revenue $104.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $105.7 million

* Qtrly net loss per common share - basic and diluted $0.05

* Sees Q2 bookings $87 million - $101 million

* Sees Q2 revenue $93 million - $103 million

* Reaffirm full year 2017 guidance

* Avid Technology Inc sees Q2 2017 bookings (constant currency) $95 million -$109 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
