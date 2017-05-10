BRIEF-Avid Technology sees Q2 revenue $93 mln - $103 mln

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Avid Technology Inc:
* Avid Technology announces Q1 2017 results and issues q2 2017 guidance
* Q1 revenue $104.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $105.7 million
* Qtrly net loss per common share - basic and diluted $0.05
* Sees Q2 bookings $87 million - $101 million
* Sees Q2 revenue $93 million - $103 million
* Reaffirm full year 2017 guidance
* Avid Technology Inc sees Q2 2017 bookings (constant currency) $95 million -$109 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit