BRIEF-Avigilon agrees to sell office tower for C$107.5 mln

May 8 Avigilon Corp:

* Avigilon enters into agreement to sell office tower for C$107.5 mln ($78.5 mln)

* Avigilon Corp - renovations on building are nearing completion, and Avigilon expects to move in Q2 2017

* Avigilon Corp - transaction provides over $100 million in cash, will substantially reduce co's debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3698 Canadian dollars)