版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-Avigilon agrees to sell office tower for C$107.5 mln

May 8 Avigilon Corp:

* Avigilon enters into agreement to sell office tower for C$107.5 mln ($78.5 mln)

* Avigilon Corp - renovations on building are nearing completion, and Avigilon expects to move in Q2 2017

* Avigilon Corp - transaction provides over $100 million in cash, will substantially reduce co's debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3698 Canadian dollars)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐