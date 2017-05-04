BRIEF-Avinger Inc Q1 loss per share $0.64

May 4 Avinger Inc
* Avinger announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.64
* Q1 revenue fell 23 percent to $3.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.55 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Avinger - in quarter announced an organizational
restructuring, which is expected to reduce net cash use to
approximately $7 million per quarter by q3 of 2017
* Avinger Inc - cash and cash equivalents totaled $23.0
million as of March 31, 2017, compared to $36.1 million as of
December 31, 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.60, revenue view $3.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
