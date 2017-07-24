FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 小时前
BRIEF-Avino Announces Q2 2017 Production Results
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
全球货币政策收紧前景 或许让美联储对缩表计划心存顾虑
深度分析
全球货币政策收紧前景 或许让美联储对缩表计划心存顾虑
中国经济将呈现“前高后稳” 全年增速料为6.8%--国家信息中心
中国财经
中国经济将呈现“前高后稳” 全年增速料为6.8%--国家信息中心
焦点：OPEC采取行动限制尼日利亚石油产量 呼吁加强配合减产
深度分析
焦点：OPEC采取行动限制尼日利亚石油产量 呼吁加强配合减产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月24日 / 下午2点23分 / 18 小时前

BRIEF-Avino Announces Q2 2017 Production Results

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Avino Silver And Gold Mines Ltd:

* Avino Silver And Gold Mines Ltd qtrly consolidated Silver production up by 1 percent to 386,002 oz for total co

* Avino announces Q2 2017 production results

* Says qtrly ‍gold production increased by 29 percent to 1,954 oz​

* Silver equivalent consolidated production for Q2 2017 increased by 11 pct to 698,174 oz

* Says qtrly Copper production increased by 7 pct to 1,133,161 lbs from its Avino property near Durango, Mexico

* "At our current rate of production, we anticipate outputs to be similar in the second half of the year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below