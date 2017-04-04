版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二

BRIEF-Aviragen Therapeutics announces review of strategic alternatives

April 4 Aviragen Therapeutics Inc

* Company has retained Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, incorporated to serve as its financial advisor in process

* Aviragen therapeutics announces review of strategic alternatives and provides corporate update

* Does not have a defined timeline for exploration of strategic alternatives

* To explore strategic alternatives that include business combination or merger, in-licensing clinical stage programs, deal or other transaction

* Aviragen is not confirming that process will result in any strategic alternative being announced or consummated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
