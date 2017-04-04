BRIEF-Aviragen Therapeutics announces review of strategic alternatives

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Aviragen Therapeutics Inc
* Company has retained Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, incorporated to serve as its financial advisor in process
* Aviragen therapeutics announces review of strategic alternatives and provides corporate update
* Does not have a defined timeline for exploration of strategic alternatives
* To explore strategic alternatives that include business combination or merger, in-licensing clinical stage programs, deal or other transaction
* Aviragen is not confirming that process will result in any strategic alternative being announced or consummated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm