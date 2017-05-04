版本:
2017年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Aviragen Therapeutics Q3 loss per share $0.11

May 4 Aviragen Therapeutics Inc

* Aviragen therapeutics reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.11

* Q3 revenue $4.9 million versus $5.3 million

* Q3 revenue view $3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
