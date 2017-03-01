版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 18:00 BJT

BRIEF-Avis Budget Group announces intention to offer 250 million euros of senior notes

March 1 Avis Budget Group Inc

* Avis Budget Group announces intention to offer 250 million euros of senior notes

* Intends to use net proceeds from notes offering to redeem all of its outstanding 6% senior notes due 2021 and others

