BRIEF-Avis Budget Group CEO De Shon Larry's 2016 total compensation was $6.53 mln

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 Avis Budget Group Inc -
* CEO De Shon Larry's fy 2016 total compensation $6.53 million versus $8.9 million in fy 2015 - SEC filing
* Executive chairman Nelson Ronald's fy 2016 total compensation $3.3 million versus $11.2 million in fy 2015
* CFO David Wyshner's 2016 total compensation $3.9 million versus $6.1 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2mRKQ03] Further company coverage:
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing