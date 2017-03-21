版本:
BRIEF-Avis Budget Group CEO De Shon Larry's 2016 total compensation was $6.53 mln

March 21 Avis Budget Group Inc -

* CEO De Shon Larry's fy 2016 total compensation $6.53 million versus $8.9 million in fy 2015 - SEC filing

* Executive chairman Nelson Ronald's fy 2016 total compensation $3.3 million versus $11.2 million in fy 2015

* CFO David Wyshner's 2016 total compensation $3.9 million versus $6.1 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2mRKQ03] Further company coverage:
