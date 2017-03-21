BRIEF-Avis Budget Group on March 15, unit Avis Budget Rental Car funding issued $600 mln of asset-backed securities with maturity of 5 years

March 21 Avis Budget Group Inc:

* Avis Budget Group Inc- on March 15, unit avis budget rental car funding issued $600 million of asset-backed securities with a maturity of five years

* Avis Budget Group Inc - unit also issued $33.1 million aggregate principal amount of series 2017-1 6.75% class r notes - sec filing