BRIEF-Avis Budget Group on March 15, unit Avis Budget Rental Car funding issued $600 mln of asset-backed securities with maturity of 5 years

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 Avis Budget Group Inc:
* Avis Budget Group Inc- on March 15, unit avis budget rental car funding issued $600 million of asset-backed securities with a maturity of five years
* Avis Budget Group Inc - unit also issued $33.1 million aggregate principal amount of series 2017-1 6.75% class r notes - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2o1HmrY) Further company coverage:
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing