BRIEF-Avis budget group says as of March 31, company terminated ABOUT 240 employees

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Avis Budget Group Inc
* Avis Budget Group says during march quarter, as part of restructuring process, co formally communicated termination of employment to about 335 employees
* Avis Budget Group says as of March 31, 2017, company had terminated approximately 240 of these employees
* Avis Budget Group says expects further restructuring expense of about $40 million related to restructuring initiative to be incurred in 2017 Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2pCKvSB] Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.