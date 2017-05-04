BRIEF-Avis budget group says as of March 31, company terminated ABOUT 240 employees

May 4 Avis Budget Group Inc

* Avis Budget Group says during march quarter, as part of restructuring process, co formally communicated termination of employment to about 335 employees

* Avis Budget Group says as of March 31, 2017, company had terminated approximately 240 of these employees

* Avis Budget Group says expects further restructuring expense of about $40 million related to restructuring initiative to be incurred in 2017