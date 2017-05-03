BRIEF-Avis Budget Group signs cooperation agreement with SRS Investment

May 3 Avis Budget Group Inc
* Avis Budget Group enters into new cooperation
agreement with SRS Investment Management
* Avis Budget Group Inc- company also announced that,
effective may 3, 2017, it is terminating stockholder rights plan
it adopted earlier this year
* Avis Budget Group - brian choi, srs's representative, and
sanoke viswanathan, a mutually agreed-upon independent director,
will remain on board.
* Avis Budget Group - under terms srs agreed to standstill
and voting commitments until jan 2018, will vote all of its
shares in favor of co's nominees
