2017年 6月 26日

BRIEF-Avis Budget Group to partner with Waymo for self-driving car program

June 26 Avis Budget Group Inc:

* Avis Budget Group enters into partnership with Waymo to support its self-driving car program

* Agreement to offer fleet support, maintenance services for Waymo’s self-driving car program at Avis car rental, budget car rental locations Further company coverage:
