版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Avista Corp Q4 EPS $0.62

Feb 22 Avista Corp :

* Reports FY 2016 earnings per share $2.15

* Avista corp. reports financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016, and initiates 2017 earnings guidance

* Q4 earnings per share $0.62

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.80 to $2.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐