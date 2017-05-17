版本:
BRIEF-Avista Corp reaches settlement in Oregon natural gas rate request

May 17 Avista Corp

* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016

* Avista corp says if settlement agreement is approved by public utility commission of Oregon, new rates would take effect on Oct. 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
