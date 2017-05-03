BRIEF-Avista Corp reports Q1 net income attributable to shareholders $0.96 per share

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Avista Corp-
* Avista Corp- net income attributable to avista corp. Shareholders $0.96 per diluted share for q1 of 2017
* Says confirming its 2017 guidance for consolidated earnings to be in range of $1.80 to $2.00 per diluted share
* Says expect avista utilities' capital expenditures to total about $405.0 million in 2017
* Avista says in second half of 2017, expect to issue up to $110.0 million of long-term debt,up to $70.0 million of common stock to fund planned capital expenditures
* Qtrly operating revenues $436.5 million versus $418.2 million Source text: (bit.ly/2pXq1p5) Further company coverage:
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.