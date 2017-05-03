BRIEF-Avista Corp reports Q1 net income attributable to shareholders $0.96 per share

May 3 Avista Corp-

* Avista Corp- net income attributable to avista corp. Shareholders $0.96 per diluted share for q1 of 2017

* Says confirming its 2017 guidance for consolidated earnings to be in range of $1.80 to $2.00 per diluted share

* Says expect avista utilities' capital expenditures to total about $405.0 million in 2017

* Avista says in second half of 2017, expect to issue up to $110.0 million of long-term debt,up to $70.0 million of common stock to fund planned capital expenditures

* Qtrly operating revenues $436.5 million versus $418.2 million