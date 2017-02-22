BRIEF-Avista Corp reports qtrly earnings of $0.62/shr

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Avista Corp
* Avista Corp - Qtrly earnings per share $0.62
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Avista Corp - Initiating our 2017 earnings guidance with a consolidated range of $1.80 to $2.00 per diluted share
* Avista Corp - We expect AEL&P's capital expenditures to be approximately $7 million for 2017
* Avista Corp - Qtrly operating revenue $402.1 million versus $387.3 million
* Avista Corp - Washington rate order negatively impacted 2017 earnings guidance in range of $0.20 to $0.30 per diluted share
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source: (bit.ly/2lufEnJ) Further company coverage:
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.