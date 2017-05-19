BRIEF-Avista Corp says Expects to confirm earnings guidance for 2017

BRIEF-Haverty Q2 sales to date of 2017 up about 1.6 pct over same period last year
* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc - sales for Q2 to date of 2017 are up about 1.6% over same period last year and comparable store sales are up 0.4%
May 19 Avista Corp
* Avista Corp says expects to confirm earnings guidance for 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rmWGox) Further company coverage:
* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc - sales for Q2 to date of 2017 are up about 1.6% over same period last year and comparable store sales are up 0.4%
* Uk law firm RPC says is reviewing potential civil claims on behalf of Barclays shareholders after SFO charges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
June 20 Lennar Corp, the No. 2 U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as it sold more homes at higher prices.