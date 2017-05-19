版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 20日 星期六 04:56 BJT

BRIEF-Avista Corp says Expects to confirm earnings guidance for 2017

May 19 Avista Corp

* Avista Corp says expects to confirm earnings guidance for 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rmWGox) Further company coverage:
