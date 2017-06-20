版本:
BRIEF-Avita Medical says new trial shows ReCell heals donor sites faster

June 19 Avita Medical Ltd-

* Avita Medical Ltd says new randomized trial shows ReCell heals donor sites faster

* Skin donor sites heal just over 30% faster with recell in 106-patient randomized controlled trial

* Avita Medical reported that median time to complete re-epithelialization was 9 days in recell-treated group, compared with 13 days in control group

* "autologous skin cell suspension is produced quickly and is available immediately for wound application" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
