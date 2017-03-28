版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 13:29 BJT

BRIEF-Aviva looks to sell Friends Provident International for up to $750 mln- WSJ, citing sources

March 28 (Reuters) -

* UK's Aviva looks to sell Friends Provident International for up to $750 million - WSJ, citing sources

* Potential buyers for the unit include China's Fosun - WSJ, citing sources Source text - on.wsj.com/2npADJv Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
