BRIEF-Avivagen reports positive proof of concept in preventing C. Difficile infection

April 10 Avivagen Inc -

* Avivagen reports positive proof of concept in preventing C. Difficile infection

* Study demonstrated highest dose of OxC-beta technology tested increased survivability in mice versus un-supplemented mouse control group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
