2017年 4月 21日

BRIEF-Avnet and Xilinx expand global channel relationship

April 20 Avnet Inc

* Avnet Inc -co, xilinx mutually renew primary global channel relationship, deal to widen distribution of Xilinx's all programmable products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
