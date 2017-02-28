BRIEF-Avnet expands share repurchase program by $500 mln; raises dividend by 5.9 pct

Feb 28 Avnet Inc

* Avnet expands share repurchase program by $500 million; increases dividend by 5.9%

* Avnet Inc says board of directors approved a 5.9% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.18 per share

* Avnet Inc - now has $675 million available for share repurchases when combined with prior authorizations